FILE PHOTO - Directional signs bearing North Korean and U.S. flags are seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday said the United States has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs, the state media KCNA reported.

The report comes after the U.S. State Department said it was disappointed at North Korea for suspending communication hotlines with South Korea.