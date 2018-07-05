FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Trump says Kim 'sees different future' for North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sees a different future for his country, as America’s top diplomat heads to Pyongyang for talks on denuclearization.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a "Salute to Service" dinner held in honor of the nation's military at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, U.S., July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Montana, Trump said: “I really believe that he sees a different future for the North Koreans. I hope that’s true.”

Trump spoke as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to North Korea for talks following Kim’s pledge to Trump at a Singapore summit last month to denuclearize.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

