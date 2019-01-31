U.S. envoy calls for full list of North Korean weapons programs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy for North Korea laid out an extensive list of demands for North Korean denuclearization on Thursday that was likely to anger Pyongyang, even as President Donald Trump said the date and place for a second summit was set and hailed “tremendous progress” in his dealings with the country.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on border security and the partial shutdown of the U.S. government in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo/File Photo

In excerpts of a speech he will deliver on Thursday in Palo Alto, California, envoy Stephen Biegun called for North Korea to declare all its nuclear and missile programs and warned that Washington had “contingencies” if the diplomatic process failed.

Biegun said Washington would have to have expert access and monitoring mechanisms of the key nuclear and missile sites and “ultimately ensure removal or destruction of stockpiles of fissile material, weapons, missiles, launchers and other weapons of mass destruction.”

Pyongyang has rejected declaring its weapons programs for decades.

In the excerpts provided by the State Department, Biegun also said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed during an October visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the dismantlement and destruction of North Korea’s plutonium and uranium enrichment facilities.

The information from Biegun goes much further than Pompeo himself did after his trip and further than any public statement by Pyongyang.

Trump appeared upbeat about the prospects for his second summit with Kim, telling reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday that a time and location had been agreed upon and would be announced next week.

He said he was making “tremendous progress” with North Korea. “They very much want the meeting. And I think they really want to do something, and we’ll see.”

Pompeo said on Wednesday that North Korea had agreed that the summit would be held at the end of February and that it would be “some place in Asia.”

Trump and Kim met in Singapore last June in the first summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader, an event that produced a vague commitment by Kim to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, where U.S. troops have been stationed in the South since the 1950-53 Korean War.

Pyongyang has yet to take concrete steps in that direction, in Washington’s view.

The State Department said Biegun will travel to South Korea on Feb. 3 for talks with his North Korean counterpart “to discuss next steps to advance our objective of the final fully verified denuclearization of North Korea and steps to make further progress on all the commitments the two leaders made in Singapore.”

In his speech, Biegun will be blunt about U.S. expectations.

“Before the process of denuclearization can be final, we must have a complete understanding of the full extent of the North Korean WMD and missile programs through a comprehensive declaration,” he will say.

“We must reach agreement on expert access and monitoring mechanisms of key sites to international standards, and ultimately ensure the removal or destruction of stockpiles of fissile material, weapons, missiles, launchers and other weapons of mass destruction,” the speech says.

Biegun will also stress that the United States remains “clear eyed” about its dealings with North Korea.

“We need to have contingencies if the diplomatic process fails — which we do.”