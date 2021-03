FILE PHOTO: White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has reached out to North Korea but has not received a response, the White House said on Monday.

“We have reached out,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, adding the U.S. government had a number of channels through which do so. “Diplomacy is always our goal.”