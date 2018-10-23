FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump advisor Bolton uses meetings in Russia to complain about China: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton used a series of meetings with Russian government officials on Tuesday to complain about China’s economic and military policies, the RIA news agency reported.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton (front) attends a meeting with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Bolton is due to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday where he is expected to explain Trump’s desire to leave a landmark nuclear arms treaty.

One of Trump’s concerns is that China is not covered by the treaty and is free to develop and produce intermediate ballistic and cruise missiles.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn

