Trump advisor Bolton uses meetings in Russia to complain about China: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton used a series of meetings with Russian government officials on Tuesday to complain about China’s economic and military policies, the RIA news agency reported.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton (front) attends a meeting with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Bolton is due to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday where he is expected to explain Trump’s desire to leave a landmark nuclear arms treaty.

One of Trump’s concerns is that China is not covered by the treaty and is free to develop and produce intermediate ballistic and cruise missiles.