Kremlin says nuclear pact U.S. wants to quit has problems

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a nuclear arms treaty Washington says it wants to quit had its weak points, but that it did not welcome what it called the dangerous U.S. approach of talking of withdrawal without proposing a replacement.

Russia said on Monday it would be forced to respond in kind to restore the military balance with the United States if President Donald Trump carried through on a threat to quit the nuclear arms treaty and began developing new missiles.

President Vladimir Putin is due to discuss the matter in Moscow later on Tuesday with Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he expected Bolton to explain the U.S. stance.

“Of course there are weak points (in the treaty), but tearing up the agreement without plans for anything new is what we don’t welcome,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.