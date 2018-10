MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said Russian meddling in U.S. elections had backfired on Moscow, providing a lesson to the Kremlin: “Don’t mess with American elections.”

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton adjusts glasses during a news conference in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Speaking on a visit to Moscow, Bolton said there was no evidence the meddling — which Russia has denied — materially affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, but that it did create mistrust toward Russia.