Bolton says he raised election meddling with Russia's Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday he had lengthy discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russian meddling in U.S. elections, and explained that it was counter-productive for Russia.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton adjusts his glasses during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bolton, speaking at a news conference, also said President Donald Trump looked forward to meeting Putin in Paris on Nov. 11 and U.S. officials would work on the arrangements for that to happen.