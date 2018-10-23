FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 23, 2018 / 5:19 PM / in an hour

Bolton says he raised election meddling with Russia's Putin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday he had lengthy discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russian meddling in U.S. elections, and explained that it was counter-productive for Russia.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton adjusts his glasses during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Bolton, speaking at a news conference, also said President Donald Trump looked forward to meeting Putin in Paris on Nov. 11 and U.S. officials would work on the arrangements for that to happen.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.