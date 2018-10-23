Putin and Trump set to meet in Paris on Nov. 11: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Preliminary agreement has been reached on a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris on Nov. 11, a Kremlin foreign policy aide said on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The aide, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters that Putin and Trump’s national security advisor, John Bolton, who met for talks in Moscow on Tuesday, had confirmed a preliminary agreement for the two heads of state to meet in Paris.

“We plan... that our presidents will have a bilateral meeting,” Ushakov said.