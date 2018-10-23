Putin says he wants to hold new talks with Trump in Paris next month

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday he would like to hold new talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting they meet in Paris next month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Putin and Trump are expected to take part in an event in Paris on Nov. 11 to commemorate the end of World War One and Putin suggested they could meet on its sidelines, something Bolton said he believed Trump would look forward to.

Putin, speaking days after Trump said he wanted the United States to quit a landmark arms control treaty, also told Bolton that Russia was sometimes surprised by what he said were unprovoked action that Washington took against Moscow.