MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States denies Russian allegations that it is trying to blackmail Moscow by saying it will withdraw from a nuclear arms treaty, U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton was quoted as saying on Monday.

U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters during a news conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bolton also said Washington has not yet taken any decision to deploy missiles in Europe targeting Moscow if the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is scrapped.