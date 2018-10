BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies are not expected to deploy more nuclear weapons in Europe in response to what the West says is a Russian breach of an arms control treaty, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks at a news conference after a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“I don’t foresee that European allies will deploy more nuclear weapons as a response,” he told a news conference.