BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States is in full compliance with a 1980s-era nuclear arms control treaty but it cannot be effective if Russia continues to violate it, NATO’s chief said on Wednesday when asked about Washington’s decision to pull out.

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks at a news conference after a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“All allies agree that the United States in full compliance ... the problem is Russian behavior,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.