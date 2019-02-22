Belarus to consider joint response with Russia if U.S. deploys new missiles: Belta

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus will have to consider a joint response if the United States deploys new intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, the Belta news agency reported.

He said such a move would be necessary if Washington moved to deploy new missiles following its withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

“...We will have to think together with Russia about measures in response (if that happens),” Lukashenko was quoted as saying.