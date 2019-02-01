NATO allies 'fully support' U.S. action on INF treaty

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies “fully support” the United States’ pending withdrawal notice from the INF nuclear missile pact over Russia’s actions, a statement by the alliance said.

“The United States is taking this action in response to the significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security posed by Russia’s covert testing, production, and fielding of 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile systems,” it said.

“Allies fully support this action.”

Washington will soon announce plans to suspend compliance with a landmark treaty with Russia, responding to alleged violations by Moscow, U.S. officials said on Thursday.