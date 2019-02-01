U.S. to notify Russia on Saturday of intention to pull out of INF treaty: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, through a written document, will notify Russia officially on Saturday of its intention to withdraw from the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

Russia has “one final chance” to comply with the treaty, but has shown no inclination to do so despite U.S. pressure, the official told reporters in a conference call.

The United States has begun an interagency process to determine whether to seek an extension of the New START nuclear treaty with Russia when it expires in February 2021, the official said.