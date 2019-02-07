Russia demands U.S. destroy missile defense systems in Romania, strike drones

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that the United States should destroy its MK-41 missile defense launch systems deployed in Romania in order to return to compliance with a Cold War-era nuclear pact.

It said Washington should also destroy its strike drones for the same reason.

The ministry said it had summoned the U.S. embassy’s military attache to hand him a note containing Moscow’s demand.

Russia suspended the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty at the weekend after Washington announced it would withdraw in six months unless Russia ended what it says were violations of the pact. Moscow denies flouting the treaty.