January 31, 2019 / 9:16 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.S. likely to announce suspension of INF treaty obligations: U.S. official

U.S. Under-Secretary of State Andrea Thompson (C) and the U.S. delegation attend a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference with the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, Britain, and U.S., in Beijing, China, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government will likely announce the suspension of its obligations under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia in coming days, after bilateral talks failed to make headway, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.

“The Russians still aren’t in acknowledgment that they are in violation of the treaty,” U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Andrea Thompson told Reuters in an interview.

Thompson added, however, that “diplomacy is never done” and she anticipated more discussions.

