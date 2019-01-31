U.S. likely to announce suspension of INF treaty obligations: U.S. official

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government will likely announce the suspension of its obligations under the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia in coming days, after bilateral talks failed to make headway, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.
“The Russians still aren’t in acknowledgment that they are in violation of the treaty,” U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Andrea Thompson told Reuters in an interview.
Thompson added, however, that “diplomacy is never done” and she anticipated more discussions.
