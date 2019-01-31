Russia and U.S. fail to reach progress on nuclear pact issue: TASS

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of delegation Sergey Ryabkov (L) greets U.S. delegation head Under-Secretary of State Andrea Thompson (C) and U.S. Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood at a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference with the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, Britain, and U.S., in Beijing, China, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States failed to make progress in talks on Thursday on a dispute over the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), the TASS agency cited Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, as saying.

Ryabkov met U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson in Beijing.