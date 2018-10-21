FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 8:11 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Russia: U.S. exit from nuclear treaty would be a dangerous step - TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Washington’s planned withdrawal from the international Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty would be a very dangerous step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States would exit the Cold-War era treaty that eliminated a class of nuclear weapons. He cited Russian violations of the agreement as the reason behind the withdrawal.

Ryabkov said the step would draw criticism by the global community, TASS reported.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

