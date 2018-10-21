Russia: U.S. exit from nuclear treaty would be a dangerous step - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Washington’s planned withdrawal from the international Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty would be a very dangerous step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States would exit the Cold-War era treaty that eliminated a class of nuclear weapons. He cited Russian violations of the agreement as the reason behind the withdrawal.

Ryabkov said the step would draw criticism by the global community, TASS reported.