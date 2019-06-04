World News
June 4, 2019 / 5:41 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. okayed nuclear power sharing with Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi death: senator

1 Min Read

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) questions U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate foreign Relations Committee hearing on the State Department budget request in Washington, U.S. April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration granted two authorizations to U.S. companies to share sensitive nuclear power information with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October, a U.S. senator said on Tuesday.

Senator Tim Kaine called the approvals “shocking.” The Department of Energy granted the first part 810 authorization on Oct. 18, 16 days after Khashoggi died in a Saudi consulate in Turkey. The second occurred on Feb. 18.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

