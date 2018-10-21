FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 21, 2018 / 1:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump plan to quit arms treaty a mistake: Gorbachev

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a co-signatory of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, said on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to quit the treaty was a mistake, Interfax news agency reported.

“Under no circumstances should we tear up old disarmament agreements. ... Do they really not understand in Washington what this could lead to?,” the news agency quoted Gorbachev as saying.

“Quitting the INF is a mistake.”

Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.