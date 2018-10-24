FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 10:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin says Trump's plan to develop new missiles is extremely dangerous

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to develop new ballistic missiles after the United States quits a landmark arms control pact were extremely dangerous.

Trump, talking about Washington’s intention to leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, has said that the United States will develop new intermediate-range missiles unless Russia and China agree to halt development of their own.

“It’s an extremely dangerous intention,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Trump’s comments when asked about them by reporters on a conference call. “...It will make the world more dangerous.”

Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin/Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

