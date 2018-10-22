FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says United States is wrong to pull out of nuclear arms pact

BEIJING (Reuters) - It is wrong of the United States to unilaterally pull out of a landmark Cold War-ear treaty that eliminated nuclear missiles from Europe, China said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with supporters at Elko Regional Airport in Elko, Nevada, U.S. October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing that China was opposed to the withdrawal.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said Washington would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, negotiated by then president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987.

The pact provided for elimination of short-range and intermediate-range nuclear and conventional missiles by both countries.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

