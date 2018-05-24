U.S. and partners form international alliance to push nuclear power

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The U.S. administration is leading an initiative with several other governments to promote nuclear power as a clean energy source and to encourage investment in new nuclear technologies.

FILE PHOTO: The Three Mile Island Nuclear power plant is pictured from Royalton, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The U.S. nuclear industry is battling competition particularly from natural gas, while many national governments want to reduce their dependency on the energy source after Japan’s Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011.

The initiative, launched on Thursday by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette with international partners, aims to “highlight the value of nuclear energy as a clean reliable energy source”.

The partners are Japan, Canada, Russia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Argentina and Romania.

The group of nations aim to promote areas such as improved power system integration and applications that include hybrid nuclear-renewable systems.

The administration of President Donald Trump also launched an alliance with Norway and Saudi Arabia to boost public and private partnerships on carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).

“The vital importance of both these energy technologies are often under-recognized in their contributions to clean air,” Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Japan released a draft of an updated basic energy policy, leaving its ideal mix of power sources for 2030 in line with targets set three years ago, despite criticism that it placed too much emphasis on unpopular nuclear power.

