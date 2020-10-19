U.S. sees $18 billion from purchases in nuclear power agreement with Poland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Poland have struck a nuclear power agreement in which Poland will likely buy $18 billion in nuclear technology from U.S. companies, the U.S. energy department said on Monday.

“We are hopeful that the ultimate decisions that are made by Poland ... over a period of time will result in them choosing U.S. technology,” U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette told reporters in a teleconference.

Over the next 18 months, the United States and Poland will work on a report delivering a design for implementing Poland’s nuclear power program that seeks to build six reactors, as well as potential financing arrangements, the department said.

The initial reactors are planned to be in operation by 2033 in a program that will potentially be worth $40 billion, a senior U.S. energy department official said. The official said Poland would buy at least $18 billion from U.S. companies.

Westinghouse, Bechtel and Southern Co SO.N will participate in a first step in the agreement, an engineering and design study for planned plants, a senior energy department official said.