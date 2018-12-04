NYMEX natgas futures volume hit record high in November

(Reuters) - Year-over-year average daily volume (ADV) in U.S. natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) jumped to a record high in November, according to data from CME Group Inc, which owns the NYMEX.

That high came as futures prices and volatility rose to multi-year highs on forecasts for colder-than-normal weather and worries about the low amount of gas in storage.

Gas stockpiles are currently about 19 percent below normal for this time of year and at their lowest in around 16 years.

For the month, futures ADV rose to 677,112, up 42.1 percent from the same period a year earlier. That topped the previous monthly futures ADV record of 675,650 set in January.

Year-to-date futures ADV was 458,641, up 8.2 percent from the same period a year earlier. That kept futures ADV on track to top 2017’s annual record 431,840 contracts.

Financially settled European-style options ADV, meanwhile, rose to 141,337 in November, up 7.6 percent from the same period in 2017. That is well short of the monthly options ADV record of 200,736 set in January.

Year-to-date financially settled European-style options ADV was 91,069, down 15.6 percent from the same period a year earlier. Options ADV hit an annual record high of 112,763 contracts in 2017.