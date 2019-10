FILE PHOTO: A Citibank branch is seen in Santa Monica, California, U.S. March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said on Friday that it had fined Citibank (C.N) $30 million for real estate violations.

The OCC said the bank engaged in “repeated violations” and that the bank failed to meet its commitment to implement corrective actions.