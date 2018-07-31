FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. bank regulator to start accepting fintech charter applications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator said on Tuesday it would start accepting national charter applications from financial technology companies, giving so-called fintech firms a path to federal oversight for the first time ever.

The move by the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency opens the door for online and peer-to-peer lenders to operate nationwide under a single licensing and regulatory regime, and came hours after the Treasury Department endorsed the approach in a new report.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

