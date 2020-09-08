Trump will extend drilling ban off Florida, expand it to two more states

U.S. President Donald Trump touts his environmental policies during a campaign stop at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum in Jupiter, Florida, U.S., September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

JUPITER, Fla. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will sign an executive order to extend the ban on oil drilling on the eastern Gulf of Mexico off Florida as he seeks to win support ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The ban on drilling was set to expire in 2022. Trump said he would expand it to Florida’s Atlantic coast and to the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. The Trump administration has worked to expand U.S. oil and gas drilling but drilling off Florida has prompted fierce opposition by tourism, real estate and environmental interests.