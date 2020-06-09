U.S. publishes updated environmental study of first major offshore wind farm

(Reuters) - The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Tuesday released a long-awaited supplement to its environmental review of what is expected to be the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farm off the Massachusetts coast.

Publication of the document marks a step forward for the Vineyard Wind project, which has experienced delays over concerns that its wind turbines will hurt commercial fishing and navigation. The supplemental review, announced last year, aimed to study the impacts of many such projects due to the growing number of offshore wind farms planned for the East Coast.

BOEM will take public comments on the draft environmental review for 45 days before finalizing what is known as the Environmental Impact Statement, the last major milestone before project approval. The draft released on Tuesday considers several project designs, including a new alternative that would add a vessel transit lane to ease travel from New England ports to fishing areas. That option could delay project construction if additional survey work is required, the review said.

Officials from BOEM and Vineyard Wind were not immediately available for comment on the document.

Vineyard Wind is a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Inc.

BOEM is part of the U.S. Department of Interior.