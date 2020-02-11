Timeline for approval of big Massachusetts offshore wind farm delayed again

(Reuters) - Approval of the first major U.S. offshore wind farm will take longer than expected, the agency overseeing the permitting said on Tuesday, dealing yet another setback to the closely watched Vineyard Wind project off Massachusetts.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management posted an updated timeline on its website showing a final decision is due on Dec. 18, more than a year after its previous target in August 2019.

The project has experienced several days as the agency said it needed more time to study the impact of a growing number of offshore wind farms planned for the East Coast.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Inc, said in a separate statement that it would no longer be able to begin commercial operation of the wind farm by 2022.

The project had been expected to start construction last year 14 miles off the coast of Massachusetts to power more than 400,000 homes.

Vineyard Wind’s regulatory struggles are being closely watched by offshore wind developers and northeastern U.S. states seeking to build large amounts of the offshore renewable energy resource to satisfy growing demands for cleaner power.

The next milestone in BOEM’s review of the project is the June publication of a supplement to the environmental review that will evaluate the cumulative impacts of several major offshore wind projects. The agency had previously expected to publish that supplement early this year.

BOEM officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the timeline.

The National Ocean Industries Association trade group said the delay was disappointing.

“Regulatory delays - especially of a new industry - could open the door to unexpected and unintended bottlenecks and holdups,” NOIA President Erik Milito said in a statement.

The U.S. currently has just one five-turbine offshore wind farm in operation. Including Vineyard Wind, 14 large offshore wind projects are expected to come online by 2026, according to the American Wind Energy Association.