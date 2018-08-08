Trump administration cuts dozens of staff at financial markets watchdog: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration moved on Wednesday to drastically shrink a government agency tasked with identifying looming financial risks, notifying around 40 staff members they would be laid off, according to a person familiar with the changes.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a dinner with business leaders at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The employees at the Office of Financial Research (OFR) were told on Wednesday they will lose their jobs as part of a broader reorganization of the agency previously announced by the Trump administration which has pledged to slash financial regulation.