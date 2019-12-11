More than $11 million in bids for Alaska oil leases: BLM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - This year’s sale of federal oil leases in Alaska’s petroleum reserve was its most successful in more than a decade, U.S. officials said, with the majority of bids coming from a new player, North Slope Exploration LLC.

There were more than $11 million in total high bids for about 1 million acres (0.4 million hectare) in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska (NPR-A), according to Ted Murphy, Alaska associate state director for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

That is about 25% of the offered tracts, far more than in 2018, when only about $1.5 million in bids were received, covering about 6% of the offered acres. It stands as the biggest sale in terms of dollars since 2006, when $13.8 million in high bids were submitted.

“It is indeed exciting to receive bids on more than 25% of the tracts that we offered, as well as to see a new player, North Slope Exploration, coming into the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska,” said Murphy.

NPR-A is federally-owned land on Alaska’s North Slope where BLM holds annual oil and gas lease sales.

North Slope Exploration LLC, associated with William Armstrong of Denver-based Armstrong Energy, submitted almost all of the bids, accounting for 85 of the 92 tracts. ConocoPhillips Alaska and Alaska Emerald House LLC accounted for the others.