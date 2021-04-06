API says crude stockpiles fall, fuel inventories rise: sources

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

(Reuters) - Crude oil stockpiles fell in the most recent week, while fuel inventories rose, according to three market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Industry group API did not respond to a request for comment.

Crude stocks were down by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended April 2, while gasoline inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels and distillate stocks were up by 2.8 million barrels, the data showed according to the sources.