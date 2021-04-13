API shows crude, distillate stocks down, gasoline up: sources

FILE PHOTO: Horizontal drilling rigs operate in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - Crude oil and distillate stocks fell in the most recent week, while gasoline inventories rose, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Industry group API did not respond to a request for comment.

Crude stocks were down by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended April 9. Gasoline inventories rose by 5.6 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 3 million barrels, the data showed, according to sources.