API shows crude stockpiles fell last week - sources

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week while fuel stockpiles rose, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Crude stocks fell by 5.36 million barrels in the week ended May 28. Gasoline inventories rose by 2.5 million barrels and distillate stocks climbed by 1.56 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

API did not respond to a request for comment.