U.S. crude stocks jump by 10.5 mln bbls in latest week: API

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose sharply in the most recent week, while distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 10.5 million barrels in the week to March 27 to 461.9 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 4 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.9 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 928,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 6.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel increase.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.5 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 1 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 146,000 barrels per day, the data showed.