U.S. crude, gasoline stocks up, distillate inventories fall: API

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks rose last week while distillate inventories fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels in the week to Oct. 23 to about 495.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 136,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 176,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 961,000 barrels.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.3 million barrels, compared with expectations for a draw of 2.1 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose by 436,000 bpd, the data showed.