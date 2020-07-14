U.S. crude stockpiles drop sharply in latest week: API

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles fell sharply last week while distillate inventories rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 8.3 million barrels in the week to July 10 to 531 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 2.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 548,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 34,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 3.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 643,000 barrels.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3 million barrels, compared with expectations for a gain of 1.5 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell by 779,000 bpd, the data showed.