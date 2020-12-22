U.S. crude stocks rise unexpectedly -API

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo

(Reuters) -U.S. crude oil stocks rose in the most recent week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18 to about 497.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 3.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 341,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 76,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 224,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 1.2 million barrels.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1 million barrels, compared with expectations for a decrease of 904,000 barrels.

U.S. crude imports rose by 92,000 bpd, the data showed.