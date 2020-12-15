U.S. crude stocks up, distillate rises sharply -API

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks rose in the most recent week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 11 to about 495 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1.9 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 165,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 95,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 828,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 1.6 million barrels.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.8 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 886,000 barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell by 68,000 bpd, the data showed.