Factbox: U.S. cities suing oil producers alleging climate impacts

HOUSTON (Reuters) - City and county officials from California to New York have filed suits against oil and gas companies alleging their fossil fuel production and promotion creates a public nuisance, citing the effects of rising sea levels on coast lines and infrastructure.

FILE PHOTO: Pumpjacks taken out of production temporarily stand idle at a Hess site while new wells are fracked near Williston, North Dakota November 12, 2014./File Photo

The states and the suits are below.

California:

San Francisco, Oakland in September 2017 separately sued Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, ConocoPhillips and Royal Dutch Shell Plc alleging public nuisance and seeking damages to pay for seawalls and other infrastructure to guard against rising sea levels. A U.S. district court judge dismissed the suits on June 25.

The cases are People of California vs. Chevron and others, 17-561370, Superior Court of California, County of San Francisco; People of California vs. BP and others, RG 17875889, Superior Court of California, County of Alameda

Richmond in January filed a public nuisance claim against Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and 25 other oil and gas companies in California Superior Court, Contra Costa County, alleging their extracting and promotion of fossil has led to rising sea levels fuels that impact the city’s property.

The case is City of Richmond vs Chevron and others, C-18-00055, Superior Court of California, County of Contra Costa

Santa Cruz County in December 2017 filed a public nuisance suit against Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and others seeking damages for sea level rise and extreme flooding events blamed on fossil fuels.

The case is Marin County vs. Chevron, No 17CV03242, Superior Court of California, County of Santa Cruz

Imperial Beach, San Mateo County and Marin County separately filed suits in July 2017 against Chevron, Exxon Mobil, BP, Royal Dutch Shell and others alleging public nuisance, negligence and trespass and seeking undisclosed damages.

The cases are City of Imperial Beach vs Chevron and others, Case C17-01227, Superior Court of California, Contra Costa County; San Mateo County vs Chevron and others, 17CIV03222, Superior Court of California, County of San Mateo; Marin County vs. Chevron and others, Case CV 1702586, Superior Court of California, County of Marin

New York:

New York City in January 2018 filed suit in federal court against Chevron, BP, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell seeking undisclosed damages from the effects of climate change.

The case is City of New York vs. BP, No. 1:18-cv-00182, U.S. District Court, Manhattan

Washington:

King County in May 2018 filed suit against BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Shell alleging a public nuisance and trespass by their production and promotion of fossil fuels. It seeks to require the companies fund an abatement program and compensate the county for undisclosed damages.

The case is King County vs. BP and others, case 18-2-11859-0 Superior Court of Washington, King County