U.S. motorists drove 13% fewer miles in June than a year earlier

FILE PHOTO: A government advisory is seen over a highway as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Maryland, U.S., April 12, 2020. Picture taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 244.7 billion vehicle miles in June, 36.5 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same month a year earlier, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The biggest year-over-year declines were in the Northeast at 19.2% and the West at 13.7%.

U.S. driving data is closely watched by oil market participants because gasoline consumption is a key driver of oil prices.