U.S. motorists drove 2.2% more vehicle miles in Feb than a year earlier: DOT

(Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 231.7 billion vehicle miles in February, 4.9 billion vehicle miles more than the same month a year earlier, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

February’s data, however, predates driving curtailments due to the coronavirus in the United States.

U.S. driving data is closely watched by oil market participants because gasoline consumption is a key driver of the oil market.