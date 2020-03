FILE PHOTO: Cars travel along a freeway in down town Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 253.7 billion miles in January, 2.1% more than in the same month a year earlier, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. driving data is closely watched by oil market participants because U.S. gasoline consumption is a key driver of the oil market. January’s data predates driving curtailments due to the coronavirus in the U.S.