NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. distillate inventories rose last week to the highest since March 2017, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, increased to 158.8 million barrels, data showed. Meanwhile, in the Midwest, distillate stockpiles rose to nearly 35.7 million barrels, highest since September 2018, the EIA said.