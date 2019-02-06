Crude stockpiles at Cushing climb to highest in over a year: EIA

A sign built out of a pipeline that reads "pipeline crossroads of the world" welcomes visitors to town in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. oil futures, last week rose by 1.4 million barrels to 42.6 million barrels, the highest since Jan. 2018, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, weekly U.S. Gulf coast commercial crude oil imports last week dropped by 371,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.6 million bpd, the lowest since September 2017, the data showed.